Fay E. Bice, 93, died Sept. 6, 2019 at Regional Health Hospice House in the Black Hills.

She was born Aug. 26, 1926 to Ben and Alma Sloat in Potter County, SD. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1943 and attended Dakota Wesleyan University to earn a teaching certificate. She taught school for one year in Chamberlain.

She married Stanley E. Bice on July 15, 1946, at Pipestone, MN. Fay and Stan lived in Chamberlain until they moved to Rapid City in 1961. The family lost their home and many neighbors in the 1972 Rapid City flood.

Survivors include sons, David Bice, Oacoma, and Sam (Faye) Bice of Rapid City; two grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her sister, Veda Mueller, and brother, Gene Sloat.

Services were held Sept. 9 at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home. Interment followed at Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to Boy Scouts of America, Black Hills Area Council.