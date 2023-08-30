Our peak at the past this week takes us back to February 2004 when now Missy Meinke, married to Danny, was featured on The Price is Right, where she won the big showcase. This was featured on the front page of the PCN that week, and we bring it back this week in remembrance of Bob Barker, who was the show’s host for many years and died last week at age 99. She remembered being “star struck” when she met the game show icon, and that he was warm and inviting and a wonderful host. Barker was also raised in South

Dakota, and was curious about what part of the state Missy was from. -MMcR