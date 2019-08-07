Field fire burns around 20 acres

Fire sirens blew around 6 o’clock on Monday night, calling fire fighters eight miles west of town for the first big field fire of the harvest season.

The weather has been humid enough to slow down the winter wheat harvest, so combines have been running hard whenever they can. Monday they were lined up and going in full force all across the region. The field farmed by Houck Farms next to the Cronin place on US 212, started when a bearing went out on a combine header. The Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out the fire while the combines continued to harvest. According to Paul Houck, the fire department had it quickly under control, and were done by around 7:30 p.m.

Overall, the wheat is reported to be looking good, when the wet weather allows farmers to get to it. However, even when it seems wet, the stubble underneath is still flammable.