Fight the chill with chili Saturday night to help Keep Hope Local

The community is invited to come out Saturday evening, March 9, to the Legion Building for the fourth annual chili and soup cook-off and bean bag tourney to help fight cancer.

Keep Hope Local is hosting a chili and soup cook-off with serving and voting for the best food starting at 5 p.m. The traveling trophy for the cook-off competition is up for grabs, and a free will offering will be accepted for samples of the food. Anyone wishing to register a crock pot of chili or soup is asked to contact Stacey Larson at 769-1492 or Bobby Jenner at 769-0499.

Following that, the annual bean bag tournament will be held. Two-person teams can sign up for the tournament that night. Contestants must be 21 to compete in the bean bag tournament. There will also be a calcutta before the tourney starting around 7:30 p.m., followed by the bean bag toss.

The cook-off is open to everyone, and new competitors are encouraged to bring a crock pot of soup and try their luck at the traveling trophy.

Keep Hope Local, Inc. was organized to help people in the region during their battles with cancer.

