Final approval given Tuesday – New Avera hospital project is happening!

On Tuesday afternoon, June 18, Avera announced the approved plans to build the Avera Missouri River Health Care Center in Gettysburg, thanks to funds raised and committed by residents in Gettysburg and surrounding communities. Residents can expect to see work begin later this summer.

Avera Health committed $9 million to the $12 million project, launching a capital campaign in February to raise $3 million. North-central South Dakota residents rallied around the project and raised more than $2.5 million in cash and pledged gifts in less than 120 days.

“To the community members who have shown your support, you made the difference,” said Robert Sheckler, Administrator at Avera Gettysburg Hospital in a show of appreciation.

The Avera Gettysburg Foundation will continue to fundraise in order to reach the needed $3 million.

“We’re still working to reach this goal,” said Kellie Yackley, Director of Avera Gettysburg Foundation. “Our communities have shown tremendous commitment in this campaign and we are confident the remaining funds will be raised. Local donors to this project are ensuring access to health care for years to come.”

While detailed architectural plans are under development, the health care center will include an inpatient unit, a modern emergency services facility, radiology and imaging services, IV infusion suites, a new physical therapy gym, and a welcoming clinic – all fully integrated and connected to Avera’s strong and robust telemedicine program, Avera eCARE®.

“The amount raised by these small communities in this short time period is extraordinary. We are so grateful to those who have contributed to this project,” said Sheckler. “Together we are bringing a new era of health care to our region.”

Fundraising will continue until the $3 million goal is met. Your investment today ensures high quality, essential health services remain available in rural settings.

If you would like to make a commitment to the Avera Missouri River Health Care Center project, contact the Avera Gettysburg Foundation at 605-280-9593.