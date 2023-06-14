Final plans in motion for big celebration next weekend

By this time next week, town will likely start bustling.

The 140th celebration officially starts on Friday, June 23, with Saturday being the big event with the 5k run/walk, parade, car show, ping pong ball drop, vendor fair, quilt show, inflatables, auditorium and school tours, oldies concert, fireman’s water fights, banquet, and the street dance, but folks are planning to roll into town on Thursday, and some setup will get underway then. On Friday night there will be two bands in town — one is set at the country club, and another at the CC Bar building. Along with that, Friday is being set for several class reunion gatherings.

Is your class having a reunion?

People have contacted the News asking about individual class reunions and locations. If you know your class is having a gathering over the celebration, please contact molly@pottercountynews.com or text/call 605-769-1180 and the time/ place/class will be included in next week’s edition.

The paper is being put to bed early, so please get any info to Molly by 10 a.m. on Saturday The office will be closed the first part of the week for press meetings, and throughout most of the celebration so we can be out collecting the memories.

A complete schedule of events will be published in next week’s paper, along with some fun flashbacks and features on key players in the celebration. Rest up — it’s going to be a busy, fun week!

-MMcR