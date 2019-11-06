Finnabea Crist, 74, Bismarck, ND died Oct. 26, 2019, at Augusta Place in Bismarck.

Funeral services were held Nov. 2, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Pastor Bob Schmidt presiding. Burial will be held at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.

Finn was born on Sept. 6, 1945, in Gettysburg, S.D. She was the daughter of Harry and Gertrude (Dickhaut) Hettich and attended school in Tolstoy, S.D. She later moved with her family to Mobridge, S.D., where she graduated from Mobridge High School.

Finn worked as a pharmacy technician at Dady Drug in Mobridge, Mid-Dakota Pharmacy in Bismarck, and Park Nicollet in Minneapolis-St.Paul. She was also a Mary Kay beauty consultant.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim (Brenda) Riggen, Deadwood, S.D., Karm Wright, Pierre, S.D.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother Sam (Myra) Hettich, Bismarck.

Finn was preceded in death by her husband Clell, parents Harry Hettich and Gertrude Sailer, and sister Jolene Farro.

Weigel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.