Fire department holds water fights Saturday at park

In what members of the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department are describing as their own style of a “reverse tug of war,” area fire fighters will host water fights on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the city park.

Fire departments from around the region have been invited to participate in the water fights, which start at 4 p.m. The way it works is that a 100 foot long cable with a 15-gallon barrel hooked to it is suspended 15 feet in the air. Teams of three fire fighters will spray the barrel with a fire hose to see who is the best with a nozzle, while they try to push the barrel to their opponent’s side.

While the Gettysburg fire department is putting the water fight together as a fun, summertime event, fire fighters John Deslauriers, Philip Nagel, and Derick Stanley are the main organizers behind it. Deslauriers has been involved in the friendly competition before, and thought it would be a fun thing to try in Gettysburg.

Folks are invited to bring their lawn chairs and cheer on their fire fighters during the entertaining, free show at the park on Saturday at 4 p.m.

