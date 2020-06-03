Fire department hosts community celebration

It seemed like things just didn’t go as planned during the past year. Winter hit hard last fall, forcing the Firemen’s Ball to be cancelled — twice — and the coronavirus pandemic caused many spring and summer events to be put on hold as well.

As the temperatures heat up and summer comes on the scene, the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department is making plans for a community 4th of July celebration at the city park. The event is set for Saturday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the band shell. There will be a beer garden, music, and a fireworks show at dusk.

“Without the firemen’s ball last fall, car show this summer, and looking like a limited county fair, we felt it was a good idea to have an outdoor town event for people who feel comfortable to socialize and celebrate the 4th of July,” said Gettysburg fire fighter Tyler Fischer. With that in mind, the department is organizing the evening of summer fun.

The event is not a fundraising effort for the fire department, and is instead being organized to give back to the community and show their appreciation for the ongoing support the fire department has been shown by the area’s residents.

The fireworks show at the city park was originally planned for the annual car show on June 27, but organizers cancelled that event this year because of the concerns over potential spread of the Covid-19 virus, with hopes of bringing it back “bigger and better” next summer.

The July 4th event will be put on by the fire department through fireworks purchased with donations to the Chamber of Commerce annual fireworks show. Volunteer firefighter Philip Nagel has been helping to coordinate the fireworks show, and anyone willing to donate to the fireworks display may do so by dropping off a check to either Bank of the West Fireworks Account, or by mailing it to the Chamber Fireworks Fund, PO Box 33, Gettysburg, SD 57442.