Fire departments dispatched Dec. 18

Fire departments and ambulances were called to a shop fire on 151st street near Hoven last week.

The Hoven fire department was dispatched around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 for a shop fire located at the Mike and Nina DeRouchey farm southwest of Hoven. Shortly after, a call came in for the Gettysburg fire department to provide assistance. Ambulance services from both communities were also dispatched.

According the Potter County Sheriff Curt Hamburger, the fire did extensive damage to a tractor and the building, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured in the incident, and a silver lining could be that the combines and large harvest equipment were being used in the field and not in the shop at the time of the fire.