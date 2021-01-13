Fire dept. and EMT rosters approved by council

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

January 4, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on January 4, 2021 at 7:00PM at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost (via ZOOM), Fran VanBockel (via ZOOM), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve the January 4, 2021, proposed agenda after amending it to include Resolution #2020-12-31 Contingency Transfer. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the minutes of the December 7, 2020 regular council meeting and the minutes of the December 30, 2020 special meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,095.81

Ambulance $5,578.75

Council$0.00

Finance Office $3,140.43

Mayor $0.00

Parks $3,016.33

Police $8,873.68

Rubble Site $0.00

Sewer $3,081.62

Snow Removal $1,551.87

Streets $6,245.08

Swimming Pool $832.36

Water $4,422.43

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $37,838.36

Net Payroll $27,265.54

Bank of the West Payroll Taxes $4,179.90

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $401.00

City of Gettysburg – Petty Cash $17.72

Decker Repair & Welding – Streets Improve Other Than Buildings & Snow Supplies $753.47

DENR – Prof. Svs. $30.00

Dollar General – Finance Office & Streets Supplies $70.65

Gas-n-Goodies – Finance Office Supplies $66.86

Holzwarth Sales & Service – Parks Improvements & Supplies $7,816.05

Lambs Chevrolet & Implement – Police Repairs/Maintenance $663.88

Menards – Police Supplies $71.88

Rees Communications – Firemen Equip. $8,575.53

Schlachter Lumber – Parks Supplies $20.57

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $4,385.01

Servall – Rugs $38.95

Wager, Shane – Prof. Svs. $120.00

TOTAL CHECKS $54,477.01

Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had on ordinance reviews. Schatz will call American Legal and find out further information on how the reviews are to be done and will send an email regarding same to all Council.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the 2021 Firemen’s Roster and the 2021 EMT Roster after inserting the inactive EMT members on the roster, as well. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard stated he received a complaint a couple weeks ago regarding the (2) signs over on Custer and Platte near Logan’s campground. The (2) signs have been down since around June/July and need to be put back up.

Mogard asked if there were any rules against a city employee donating vacation or sick leave time, they have accumulated, to another city employee who is in need due to a medical issue. It was stated there is not currently anything listed in the employee handbook for or against this at this time. Moved by Archer, Nagel seconded, to approve adding an amendment within the employee handbook allowing a city employee who has accrued vacation and/or sick leave time to donate it to another city employee who may be in need, pending the signing of a legal document by the donor stating they are approving such donation, thus having a proper paper trail and then will file same within the donor’s and donee’s personnel file. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson gave an update on the 212 Highway Project regarding the engineer’s estimate. Discussion.

Anderson asked if Council wishes to let bids for the Hospital Streets Project at this time. Discussion. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve publishing an ad for (2) weeks for sealed bids on the Hospital Streets Project. Sealed bids will need to be mailed or hand-delivered to the City Finance Office no later than 5:00PM CST on Monday, February 1, 2021 and will be opened and read at Council meeting, same date, at 7:00PM CST. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed that, in his opinion, there should be no parking on the North side of the Little Angel’s Park. He stated the new fence is almost completely installed. Discussion. Roseland stated an ordinance needs to be drafted that there is to be no parking, with a sign being put up to state “no parking”, on the North side of the Little Angel’s Park, which is the South side of Blaine between Harrison and Prospect so first and second readings can be done, accordingly, to pass an ordinance on this. Schatz will ask Attorney Larson to draft said proposed ordinance so first reading may be done at the February 1, 2021 meeting.

Anderson stated that the City is looking at doing street sealing of approximately 37 blocks in 2021, which is approximately 54,000 square yards. This is a little more than normal, but the streets that will be done are a little wider than normal, Commercial Avenue being one. With the new rules of not having to put a project out for bid if said project runs under $100,000, Anderson is wondering if the Council wants this project to be put out for bids or not. Discussion. Council agreed to authorize Anderson to get a quote on the street sealing project from the contractor the City has used for years to bring to the Council at which time a motion can be made to hire said contractor, if so desired.

Anderson asked that the South Dakota Department of Transportation Construction Change Order No. 1F be approved and signed for the 2021 brooming contract. Moved by Archer, Nagel seconded, to approve signing of the SD DOT Change Order No. 1F for the 2021 Brooming Contract. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.705, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.00, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.23, AvGas at $3.196, and Jet-A at $2.03. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave the finance office report. Schatz explained that the special meeting was held on December 30, 2020 wherein payroll was not cut until December 31, 2020. Schatz is asking for Resolution #2020-12-31 Contingency Transfer in the total amount of $1,000 to be transferred to 101-44600 Ambulance to be approved. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve Resolution #2020-12-31 Contingency Transfer in the total amount of $1,000 to be transferred to 101-44600 Ambulance. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz stated the City received an invoice for the new ambulance. Discussion. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve first reading of Ordinance #2021-1-4 Supplemental Appropriations Ordinance.

Revenue: 101-10100

Cash $191,535.00

Expense: 101-44600-43400 Machinery and Equipment $191,535.00

Section 2.

Said sums to be supplemented from the General fund cash.

All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Second reading will be held at the February 1, 2021 meeting. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving the 2021 Salaray Listing and its publication in newspaper. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve the 2021 Salary Listing and to publish it in the newspaper. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that she will again be attending the 2021 Annual Report Workshop via ZOOM from 10AM-12PM on January 6, 2021.

Schatz asked to have a discussion regarding if the City would need to have a City Election for 2021. If yes, a date would need to be voted upon and a Combined Election Agreement along with a Notice of Vacancies would have to be completed by January 15, 2021. Discussion. It was determined that there will be no need for a City Election for 2021.

Schatz asked for a motion designating newspaper for the City for 2021. Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve designating Potter County News as the official newspaper for the City of Gettysburg for 2021. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Building Permits/Moving Permits/Demolition Permits: None

Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to go into Executive Session for legal and personnel at 7:55PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Nay; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 8:15PM.

A date for a special meeting in January was discussed to go over ordinance reviews in detail. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, to approve Monday, January 18, 2021 at 7:00PM for a special meeting to go over ordinance reviews in detail. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: Economic Development 4th Quarter Financials; SD DOT Community Access Grant Denial Letter;

Round Table: Mogard handed out a draft of an example document for employee donation of vacation and/or sick leave to Council to be looked over.

Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to adjourn meeting at 8:30PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

