Firefighters from Tolstoy, Hoven, Gettysburg, along with the Hoven ambulance and the Potter County Sheriff were called out late on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to a house fire in Tolstoy.

The call came in just before midnight that the home of Sandra Myers was on fire. Also responding to the call was Potter County Emergency Manager, Cheryl Sautner.

According to Sautner, no one was injured, but a pet was missing during the fire.

No definite cause of the fire was determined as a press time.