Firemen’s Ball and holiday parade Nov. 25

The 108th anniversary of the Firemen’s Ball is set for Saturday, Nov. 25 at the American Legion Building.

The annual event is the major fundraiser for the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Plans are also in the works for the Chamber holiday parade that night, so pull out the strings of lights and start asking around to borrow a generator. The theme for the parade this year is “Tropical Christmas,” but floats do not have to follow the theme to participate. Contact Chamber of Commerce president Aimee Hagny for more information on the parade at gettysburgchamber@gmail.com

Watch the News for more details on both holiday events.