Firemen’s Ball set for Dec. 28

The Gettysburg Fire Department has rescheduled the annual ball for Saturday, Dec. 28. According to fire chief Jeff Goebel, the band Jade Monkey has been re-hired for that night.

The event, which is normally held over Thanksgiving weekend, was postponed due to the winter storm that swept through the region.

Make plans to spend the last Saturday of the year with the Gettysburg Fire Fighters and friends at the Legion Community Building, also known as the Legion Annex, on Dec. 28. Watch for more details as we get closer to the party, which is also the annual fundraiser for the fire department.