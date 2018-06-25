Fireworks show Saturday for Forest City Bridge 60th Birthday Bash

A celebration is underway in honor of the 60th birthday of the Forest City Bridge west of Gettysburg.

The highlight of the Bridge Bash events will be Saturday night, June 23 when Brown’s Lodge at Whitlock Bay will host a fireworks show in honor of the bridge’s birthday. The Gettysburg Volunteer Firefighters will be on hand to light the fireworks display which will be set near the bridge.

A history of the bridge is on display at the lodge, with scrapbooks provided by Jon Smith showing the building project from 60 years ago. A DVD featuring the bridge will be playing every night during the celebration.

Fun activities have been held over the past couple weeks, including a Paint the Bridge party to encourage area artists, hikes to the bridge, a wine tasting event, and a Summer Solstice Party and bus tour over the bridge set for the longest day of the year on Thursday.

While plans were in the works for a bridge fly-over and visit by a Blackhawk helicopter, conflicts prohibited that from taking place, but there are still lots of fun events planned in addition to the fireworks which will top off the weekend.

Don’t forget that the fish are biting, too.

See page 2 of the News for more details of the events.

-Molly McRoberts