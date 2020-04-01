First Responder parade Saturday afternoon at 4 o’clock

Gettysburg’s first responders have planned a fun way to show the community that they are here for them.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, everyone is encouraged to step into their yards or watch through their windows at the Gettysburg volunteer fire department, EMTs, city police officers, and county sheriff’s department will hold a parade through town.

The parade is being done in an effort to let the community know that their emergency crews are available to them for any and all emergency needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parade will start on the west side of town and work its way east. There won’t be any candy tossed out, but there will be plenty of sirens and smiles!