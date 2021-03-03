Fischer appointed Ward 1 Alderman to city council

During the regular meeting held Monday, March 1, the Gettysburg city council appointed a representative to serve on the council from Ward 1.

Michael Fischer was given the oath of office to serve on the council as the alderman from Ward 1. Ward 1 is located in the North part of the city, starting at the west city limits, North of Commercial Avenue to the point of Mannston Street, North to Blaine Avenue, then East to Harrison Street, South to Logan Avenue, and East to the county road which is 311th Avenue.

Fischer filled the position that was previously held by Brad Frost, who was appointed to the council in July of 2019.

-MMcR