Fischer joins council as Ward 1 alderman

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

March 1, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on March 1, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Fran VanBockel (via ZOOM and in person), Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney (via ZOOM), Kara Williams, Economic Development (via ZOOM), Steven Zuber, EMT Director, Tausha Kraft (via ZOOM), Kathleen Schlachter, and a few participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the March 1, 2021 proposed agenda. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Oath of Office was given to Michael Fischer as Alderman for Ward 1 by Finance Officer, Sheila Schatz. Certificate of Election was given to Alderman Fischer and everyone welcomed him.

Moved by Ellwanger, VanBockel seconded, to approve the minutes of the February 1, 2021 regular council meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,019.09

Ambulance $620.00

Council $0.00

Finance Office $1,951.83

Mayor $0.00

Parks $418.50

Police $7,821.85

Rubble Site $829.73

Sewer $1,855.07

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $4,689.26

Swimming Pool $620.00

Water $7,507.70

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $27,333.03

Net Payroll $18,615.10

Aflac – Insurance $619.33

Avera Health Plans – Health Ins. $9,734.63

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $472.06

Avera Occupational Medicine – Drug Testing $95.55

Bank of the West Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $6,021.40

B&R Truck Repair, Inc. – Streets Supplies & Repairs/Maint. $343.22

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op – Lights $22.50

Central States Transportation – Prof. Svs. $95.85

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $401.00

Code Enforcement Specialists – Prof. Svs. $1,500.00

Corporate Warehouse Supply Finance Office Supplies $979.75

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies – Streets, Police, Parks, Water & Finance Office Supplies $1,455.73

Division of Motor Vehicles – Prof. Svs. $21.20

Dollar General – Airport, Streets & Finance Office Supplies $156.20

Emergency Medical Products – Ambulance Supplies $350.91

Gettysburg Collision Center – Streets & Police Repairs/Maintenance $1,270.00

Gettysburg Development Corp. – BBB Taxes $370.92

Heartland Payment Systems – CC Fees $88.27

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. – Garbage $5,869.37

Holzwarth Sales & Service, Inc. – Streets Repairs/Maintenance $40.00

Keep It Safe – Computer Backups $160.00

KLJ Engineering – Prof. Svs. $1,033.22

Logan Electric – Streets & Lights Repairs/Maintenance $791.10

Marco – Copier Lease $90.93

Menards – Police Supplies $57.99

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems – Water Usage $15,200.80

Midway Parts – Police & Streets Supplies $394.55

Midwest Alarm – Prof. Svs. $81.00

Mogard, David – Mileage & Police Supplies $123.97

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas, Electric and Lighting $5,508.51

New Creations – Police & Finance Office Supplies $588.88

Northern State University – Police Supplies $100.00

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc. – Sewer, Water & Streets Supplies and Water & Sewer Equip. $6,570.93

Potter County News – Finance Office, Streets & Liquor Publications $529.56

Potter County Treasurer – Prof. Svs. – ½ Teletype Fees $1,170.00

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $328.20

Principal Financial Group – Life Insurance $77.68

Schlachter Lumber – Parks & Police Supplies $187.25

SD Dept. of Motor Vehicle – Prof. Svs. $33.00

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing Fees & ½ Malt Bev. Lic./Kaylei’s $180.00

SD Public Assurance Alliance – Airport, Fire & Ambulance Insurance $2,475.17

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $3,654.14

SD Sheriff’s Association – Travel & Conference $115.00

Servall – Rugs $211.57

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $376.16

Stryker – Ambulance Minor Equip. $1,158.04

True Value – Police & Streets Supplies $449.63

US Postal Service – Water Bills Postage & Stamps $392.87

Venture Communications – Telephone/Fax/Internet $1,001.08

Verizon – Wireless Streets & Police Phones $400.58

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT Retainer & Extra IT Work $300.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $180.30

TOTAL CHECKS $92,445.10

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Steven Zuber,

EMT Director

Zuber gave EMT report and stated the new 2021 ambulance has arrived and is in service. Zuber mentioned the 2003 ambulance is ready to surplus if that is the wishes of the City. Zuber informed the ambulance service is currently working on getting more drivers and are working with the hospital to get this done. Zuber stated ambulance service will be doing an EVOC class on March 13, 2021, and EMTs are also trying to get a Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) class done in the near future. Zuber handed out research information regarding the City’s current ambulance rates compared to other similar size communities. Discussion. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve raising the ambulance rates for the City as such: $600 per basic life support run, $750 per emergency life support run, and $1500 per advanced life support run going into effect March 1, 2021. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor Wuttke explained that the meeting room flooring in the Fire Hall will be taken care of as soon as the Fire Fighter course has been taken care of.

Attorney Larson stated he went over, in detail, the recommendations Council had given regarding the ordinance reviews and gave his legal recommendations, as well. Discussion. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve all changes per Council’s ordinance review recommendations as gone over by City Attorney and to approve First Reading of Ordinance No. 2021-3-1 Ordinance Enacting a Code of Ordinances for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, revising, amending, restating, codifying, and compiling certain existing general ordinances of the political subdivision dealing with subjects embraced in such code of ordinances, and declaring an emergency. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard asked for a motion to adopt the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, 2018 Police Policy Standard Operating Guidelines previously handed out by Chief Mogard. Discussion. Moved by Ellwanger, VanBockel seconded, to approve the adoption of the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, 2018 Police Policy Standard Operating Guidelines. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Research information was given regarding if Executive Session by a council member is allowed within a council meeting if said member is attending via conference call or ZOOM. Discussion. Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, that Executive Session at a council meeting may only be attended by a council member if they are in attendance at the council meeting in person. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Nay, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve second reading and adoption of Ordinance #2021-02-01 Chapter 10.28.120 Parking Restrictions along with approving publication of same in local newspaper. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Surplus of the City’s 2003 Ford Medtec AH (Ambulance) was discussed. It was asked if it could be surplus but donated to a non-profit organization without having to advertise and City Attorney Larson said it could. Tausha Kraft from Avera Missouri River Medical Center was asked if there was an interest from the hospital in the 2003 Ambulance to be used by the hospital for any non-emergent type transfers if the City agreed to donate it with the understanding the hospital would be responsible to insure the same and have staff available to drive it. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to declare the City’s 2003 Ford Medtec AH (Ambulance) as surplus and donate said ambulance to the Avera Missouri River Medical Center for its use. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard handed out a quote from Rees Communications on portable radios for the EMTs and police. Mogard informed the City was reimbursed $96,419.34 through the COVID Cares Act for law enforcement and would ask that some of that reimbursement go back into the Police Department for some of the essential higher bid items that it will be needing such as portable radios, an impound garage, and a new squad to replace the 2015 squad which is having some maintenance issues. Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, to approve purchase of (3) portable radios for the Police Department in the amount of $7,675.53 from Rees Communications. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Nagel and Mogard are currently looking into pricing on a new police squad. It was stated Mogard needs to get spec drawings and a quote and bring into Council to look over at a future meeting.

Mogard would like to attend The Department of Public Safety Grant meeting in Aberdeen on March 15, 2021; attend an on-line detective training through the State of South Dakota on March 29 and 30, 2021; and attend the 2021 Joint Chiefs and Sheriffs Spring Conference, April 20-22, 2021 in Deadwood and asked for a motion approving same. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve Mogard to attend Department of Public Safety Grant meeting in Aberdeen, on-line detective training, and 2021 Joint Chiefs and Sheriffs Spring Conference in Deadwood. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.505, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.46, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.76, AvGas at $3.984, and Jet-A at $2.55. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson explained we have (4) lifeguards from last year who will be returning as lifeguards for the 2021 season and possibly (1) new applicant applying for a co-manager position thus far. It was asked to publish pool personnel openings in paper for another (2) weeks. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to advertise pool personnel openings in the paper for another (2) weeks. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson would like to discuss a Rubble Site Manager during personnel in Executive Session.

Anderson gave an update on the 212 Highway project. There will be a pre-construction meeting via ZOOM on March 9, 2021 at 1:30PM. Mayor Wuttke, Anderson, Gerber, Ellwanger, and Nagel will all try to attend and will meet for ZOOM meeting in City Office conference room.

Anderson asked for a motion to approve and sign the 212 Hwy Project Amendment to Owner-Engineer Agreement, Amendment No. 3, Project No. 1804-00330 with KLJ Engineering, LLC for $70,000. Moved by Roseland, Ellwanger seconded, to approve signing of the 212 Hwy Project Amendment to Owner-Engineer Agreement, Amendment No. 3, Project No. 1804-00330 with KLJ Engineering, LLC for $70,000. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson updated the old hospital is still in the process of being torn down and will hopefully be complete within another week. Anderson will keep trying to reach Sharpe’s regarding the teardown of the Vail building.

Ellwanger is checking into pricing and types of trees to put in the City park and it will be put on the May meeting agenda to discuss.

Under general updates, Anderson gave an update that the City will be installing a new fire hydrant on the fairgrounds in the future. Discussion.

Schatz explained correction on the 2021 SDML Worker’s Compensation Fund Trenching and Confined Space Entry Safety Equipment Grant in which the City applied for and was accepted for. The grant reads that it will pay 50% of (1) piece of safety equipment up to a maximum of $1,000. The City did approve maintenance to order both the 4-Gas Detector w/ Calibration Kit and the battery operated 18” Positive Pressure Ventilation Fan and batteries even if the grant was not approved due to this is regarding safety equipment and is absolutely necessary. The equipment has been ordered, and once received, the City will be reimbursed $1,000 through said grant.

Schatz gave finance report. Schatz explained a new grant called the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSAA) has surfaced for airports, recently, wherein there is the possibility of $9,000 free grant money to be used over the next (4) years to help with airport operations. It was recommended to apply for said grant and Schatz asked for a motion to do so. Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the application be completed for the new Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSAA) for airport funds from said grant. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $2,400.59. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz reminded Council that the 2021 District Meeting will be virtual this year and is on March 24, 2021 at 5:30PM CST via ZOOM. Those attending will just meet in the City Office conference room at approximately 5:15PM CST. Schatz asked for a definite headcount so she can get registration completed accordingly. Mayor Wuttke, Alderman Nagel, Alderman Roseland, Schatz, and Dave and Maria Mogard will be attending. Schatz will send in the registration.

Schatz stated the 2020 Drinking Water Report and Consumer Confidence Report are available and asked for a motion to advertise in local paper that the reports will be available to view at the City office and on the City website. Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to approve advertising that the 2020 Drinking Water Report and Consumer Confidence Report are available at the City office and on the City website for public viewing. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz went over the new letter that was received from Joel Johnson of Code Enforcement Specialists. Schatz took care of responding to Mr. Johnson with everything requested but needs Council to discuss the recommendation of adopting the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) to help streamline the process for most code violations. Discussion. It was decided by Council not to adopt the IPMC at this time.

Schatz went over a couple of items in the current Employee Handbook which was last revised in 2017. Discussion. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to approve revising the current Employee Handbook which was last revised in 2017 to currently strike the second and third sentences in the third paragraph on page 23, 6.12 Vacation Leave: “Eligible employees may carry over a maximum of half of their vacation leave that they accrue each year. Example: if you earn 10 days you may carry over only 5 days.” All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve revising the current Employee Handbook last revised in 2017 to currently strike the second to last and last sentence on page 22, 6.11 Personal Emergency Leave: “The amount of sick leave to be used for personal emergency leave is to be limited to 40 hours per year if previously accrued. This leave does not accumulate from year to year.” All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Building Permits/Moving Permits/Demolition Permits: None

Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel and legal at 8:50PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:15PM.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to advertise a full-time maintenance worker opening in the local paper until position is filled. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye; Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Under general updates, Schatz informed that maintenance employee, Allen Pope, has now passed both his written and his driving tests and has his CDL license. Greg Gerber has passed the written portion and is awaiting to take the driving portion to get his CDL license. Tyler Jost is currently studying for the written portion of the CDL test.

Correspondence: Jan. 2021 Bank Reconciliations; Phone Lists; NECOG March 2021 Newsletter (grant info.); 2021 SD Airports PCI Study info.; Small Community Transportation Planning Program info.; New style swing info. for parks.

Round Table: Roseland reminded that at the April meeting, (1) council member needs to be chosen to represent the City on the Board of Equalization for property assessments.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:23 p.m. All members present voted with roll call as follows: Nagel – Aye, Fischer – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, Ellwanger – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

