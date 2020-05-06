Fish cleaning stations closed at river

Just a reminder that fish cleaning stations at the river, which includes state parks, recreational areas, and fishing access areas, have been closed by the SD Game, Fish and Parks Department.

Angling is an activity that can be done while social distancing, but often fish cleaning areas can get crowded, so they are closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While the cleaning stations are closed, it is important to dispose of fish carcasses properly. Anglers are encouraged to take fish home to clean or bring trash bags to properly dispose of fish waste.

Not properly disposing of that is littering, which comes with a hefty fine. If you see a pile of fish guts where they don’t belong, call the TIPs Hotline to report at 1-888-OVERBAG (683-7224).