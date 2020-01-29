Fishing tourney Saturday at Bay

With promises of sunny and skies and warm temperatures, the ice fishing tourney is now set for Saturday, Feb. 1.

Bitter cold winter weather rescheduled it from the original date of Jan. 18, but now the Potter County Sportsman’s Club is ready to host their fourth annual ice fishing tournament this weekend.

The tournament is open to two-person teams and registration begins at 6 a.m. at Forest City Outdoors west of Gettysburg by East Whitlock Bay. Weigh-ins run Saturday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament. There are two divisions; an open class for spearing and lines, and pro class for hook and line fishing only.

For more information contact Tyler Fischer at 769-4148 or Kyle Tibke at 769-0337.