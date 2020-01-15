Fishing tourney Saturday at Bay

Saturday, Jan. 18 is the fourth annual ice fishing tournament hosted by the Potter County Sportsman’s Club. The tournament is open to two-person teams and registration begins at 6 a.m. at Forest City Outdoors west of Gettysburg by East Whitlock Bay. Weigh-ins run Saturday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament, but those who register by midnight on Thursday, Jan. 16 get in at a reduced rate from those who sign up after that until the morning of the tournament. There are two divisions; an open class for spearing and lines, and pro class for hook and line fishing only.

For more information contact Tyler Fischer at 769-4148 or Kyle Tibke at 769-0337.