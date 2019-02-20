Five Battlers to compete at state

Following are the results from the region tournament.

Team Scores — Redfield Area 164.5, Sisseton 137.5, Clark-Willow Lake 131, Webster Area 113, Potter County 101, Kingsbury County 88, Faulkton Area 87, Groton Area 49, Sioux Valley 49, Warner-Northwestern 34, Deuel 29, Ipswich/Leola-Bowdle 29, Britton-Hecla 18, Hamlin-Castlewood 0, Tiospa Zina 0.

106: Jaidn Wager (9-13) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaidn Wager (Potter County) 9-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gunnar Kvistad (Clark/Willow Lake) 40-18 won by fall over Jaidn Wager (Potter County) 9-13 (Fall 0:44)

Cons. Round 2 – Jaidn Wager (Potter County) 9-13 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Jaidn Wager (Potter County) 9-13 won by fall over Brady Unser (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 9-19 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Semi – David Knutson (Sioux Valley) 25-21 won by fall over Jaidn Wager (Potter County) 9-13 (Fall 1:35)

113: Lincoln Stuwe (25-22) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 25-22 won by fall over Parker Gill (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 4-22 (Fall 1:28)

Quarterfinal – Cody Larson (Warner/Northwestern) 28-14 won by decision over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 25-22 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 25-22 won by fall over Josh Long (Sisseton) 11-23 (Fall 1:16)

Cons. Round 3 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 25-22 won by decision over Cade Roerig (Webster Area) 14-26 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Semi – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 30-15 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 25-22 (Fall 0:58)

120: Brayden Schlachter (14-10) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Matthew Steffensen (Kingsbury County) 23-15 won by fall over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 14-10 (Fall 3:36)

Cons. Round 2 – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 14-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 14-10 won by decision over Tanner Frickson (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 8-23 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Semi – Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 33-13 won by decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 14-10 (Dec 6-2)

126: Koltyn Forbes (26-16) placed 3rd and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 26-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 26-16 won by decision over Lincoln Fortin (Warner/Northwestern) 29-22 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal – Dylan Hagberg (Deuel) 18-12 won by decision over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 26-16 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Semi – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 26-16 won by fall over Russell Sheets (Sioux Valley) 9-7 (Fall 2:42)

3rd Place Match – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 26-16 won by fall over Lincoln Fortin (Warner/Northwestern) 29-22 (Fall 0:26)

160: Chayce Rausch (21-11) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 21-11 won by fall over Levi Wiedebusch (Warner/Northwestern) 10-20 (Fall 1:15)

Semifinal – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 21-11 won by decision over Carter Metz (Sisseton) 27-16 (Dec 9-3)

1st Place Match – Brandan Gehrke (Clark/Willow Lake) 42-13 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 21-11 (Dec 4-2)

170: Joey Wheeler (18-4) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-4 won by fall over Sean Domke (Redfield Area) 7-12 (Fall 2:30)

Semifinal – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-4 won by decision over Gage Carter (Faulkton Area) 29-5 (Dec 8-4)

1st Place Match – Landon Werdel (Clark/Willow Lake) 31-5 won by decision over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 18-4 (Dec 2-1)

182: Jonathan Wheeler (39-17) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 39-17 won by fall over Dawson Hanson (Warner/Northwestern) 13-20 (Fall 4:42)

Semifinal – Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-0 won by fall over Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 39-17 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Semi – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 39-17 won by fall over Sam Owen (Hamlin/Castlewood) 8-19 (Fall 4:35)

3rd Place Match – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 39-17 won in sudden victory – 1 over Drew Masat (Redfield Area) 21-10 (SV-1 3-1)

195: Aaron Smith (10-23) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Barrett Wren (Redfield Area) 30-3 won by fall over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 10-23 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 1 – Aaron Smith (Potter County) 10-23 won by fall over Kain Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 24-16 (Fall 3:29)

Cons. Semi – Joey Hubsch (Webster Area) 9-5 won by fall over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 10-23 (Fall 1:20)

220: Preston Worth (31-10) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Preston Worth (Potter County) 31-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Preston Worth (Potter County) 31-10 won by injury default over Connor Hoffman (Kingsbury County) 16-17 (Inj. 0:00)

1st Place Match – Preston Worth (Potter County) 31-10 won by decision over Tristen Bent (Webster Area) 25-12 (Dec 9-3)