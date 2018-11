Veterans visiting the area as part of the VFW Decorated Veterans Hunt were among the volunteers who helped put up the Avenue of Flags at the Potter County courthouse in Gettysburg on Sunday morning, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. The flags that lined the courthouse lawn once draped the caskets of area veterans. The volunteers braved a cold, windy morning for the flag raising, but were rewarded with a hearty breakfast at the American Legion Post.Â