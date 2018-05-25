Flags placed at cemeteries Friday

Flag placement for Memorial Day this year at the Gettysburg and Catholic cemeteries will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 25 at the Gettysburg Cemetery. There are several hundred veterans’ graves to visit where flags will be placed.

Potter County Americans have served their country well in the history of the United States, and all who wish to join in honoring and recognizing those veterans buried in our local cemeteries are welcome to help.

The flags will be removed at sundown on Monday, May 28, or earlier if it looks like rain.

Volunteers are needed and welcomed to help with flag placement and removal.