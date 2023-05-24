Flags placed at cemeteries Friday

Flag placement for Memorial Day this year at the Gettysburg and Catholic cemeteries will start after noon on Friday, May 26. There are several hundred veterans’ graves where flags may be placed.

Potter County Americans have served their country well in the history of the United States, and all who wish to join in honoring and recognizing those veterans buried in our local cemeteries are welcome to help.

The flags will be removed by sundown on Monday, May 30, or earlier if it looks like rain.

Volunteers are needed and welcomed to help with flag placement and removal. The Potter County Sheriff’s office in the county courthouse has agreed to house the over 300 flags and many maps of the two cemeteries this year until they can be picked up and placed on the graves Friday beginning at 1pm.; then removed, cleaned and bundled by 10s for use next year.