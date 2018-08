Football team brings home win after hot night in Platte

Stats

PC 8 14 14 8 – 44

P/G 7 0 0 0 – 7

First downs: PC 15, P/G 5

Scoring plays: P/G: Kade Starr 3 yd run, XP Jackson Olson kick

PC: Cole Nafziger 5 yd run, XP Nafziger run

PC: Grant Luikens to Dawson Simon pass 24 yrds, XP run failed

PC: Chayce Rausch 55 yd run, XP Nafziger run

PC: Nafziger 3 yd run, XP pass failed

PC: Preston Worth 30 yd fumble return, XP pass failed

PC Luikens to C Rausch 24 yd pass, XP C Rausch run

Passing: Grant Luikens 4 of 14 for 79 yds, 2 TD, 1 int; P/G team 2 of 6 for 39 yds.

Rushing: Chayce Rausch 11 carries for 126 yds, 1 TD; Cole Nafziger 14 for 81, 2 TD; PC team 46 for 321. P/G team 34 carries for 83 yds, 1 TD

Receiving: Dawson Simon 1 catch for 24 yds, 1 TD; Chayce Rausch 1 catch for 24 yds, 1 TD. P/G 1 catch for 26 yds.

Defensive standouts: Preston Worth, Peter Rausch.