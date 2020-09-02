Football team drops second game

It was a tough night on the road for the Potter County Battlers, who headed to Warner on Friday night and came home on the short end of a 42-0 score.

The Battlers only notched two first downs during the game to the Monarchs’ 15. This was the second week Warner won their home game, putting a stop to the Sully Buttes Chargers in the season opener.

Drake Bassett led the Battlers with 16 yards on the ground.

The Potter County team heads to Onida on Friday night to play the Chargers, who were shutout by Wall in their second game. The evenly matched 0-2 record teams will kick off at 7 p.m.-MMcR

Stats

PC 0 0 0 0 0

W 6 22 14 0 42

First downs: PC 2, W 15

Record: PC 0-2, W 2-0

Scoring plays: W Landon Leidholt 2 yd pass from Hunter Cramer, kick failed; H Cramer 34 yd run, XP Peyton Jung pass from H. Cramer; P Jung 29 yd pass from H Cramer, Leidholt kick; Leidholt 14 yd pass from H Cramer, Leidholt kick; Ty Cramer 14 yd run, kick failed; T Cramer 7 yd run, Alex Braun pass from H Cramer.

Passing: Grant Luikens 4 of 8 for 44 yds; H Cramer 14 of 17 for 151 yds, 3 TDs, 1 int.

Rushing: Drake Bassett 2 carries for 16 yds, PC team 24 carries for 19 yds. Warner – T Cramer 19 for 189, 2 TDs, H Cramer 7 carries for 77, 1 TD, team 36 for 315.

Receiving: Seth Sharp 1 catch for 25 yds. Warner – Leidholt 6 catches for 64 yds, 2 TDs.

Defensive standouts: PC – team effort.