Football team finishes season at Faulkton

It was a tough year for Battler football. The Potter County team had only one win this season, and won’t be going to the playoffs this year. They finished on Friday night against the Faulkton Area Trojans, coming home on the short end of the 50-6 score.

It’s the first time in the 18 years since Coach Vern Smith has headed up the football team’s coaching staff that the Battlers won’t be in the playoffs. He’s been with the program for 33 years.

Although the Battlers had a slow start, they ended up with 25 players on the team roster, including five seniors, eight juniors, nine sophomores, and three freshmen. Assistant coaches were Bryce Hall, Brady Hartung, and Keith Scott.

The Battlers finished the year with a 1-6 record, with the only win coming from a day game at Sunshine Bible Academy in the second week of the season.

MOLLY MCROBERTS

MOLLY@POTTERCOUNTYNEWS.COM