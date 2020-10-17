Football team loses during trip to Hitchcock

On Oct. 9, the Potter County football team went up against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots in Hitchcock and were defeated 14 to 34. The Patriots scored on five running plays throughout the game, whereas the Battlers scored in the third quarter on a Colt Wieseler 30-yard pass to Seth Sharp and again in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard running play by Wieseler.

Coach Vern Smith was nevertheless pleased with his team’s performance considering their long layoff due to the pandemic and its threat to shutdown this entire season. He said, “You could tell the team hadn’t played a game in almost a month as we lacked aggressiveness and weren’t able to be consistent throughout much of the game. It also felt like the odds were stacked against us from the beginning when we lost a two way starter on the second play of the game, and then it seemed like when things were beginning to look like we were gaining some momentum, it would be quickly taken away.”

Even with the obstacles before them, Coach Smith was still pleased with the performance of his team because he added, “I liked how we were able to run the ball aggressively in the third quarter,” saying this was primarily due to the legs of junior running backs Colt Wieseler and Cooper Logan.

The next time the Battlers will be on the gridiron is Friday, Oct. 16, when they face off against the Trojans of Faulkton at Battler Field. The game will be livestreamed at www.pottercountynews.com

Stats: Potter County – First Downs: 5, Passing: Colt Wieseler: 8 of 21 for 75 yds, 1 TDs, and 1 INT, Rushing: Cooper Logan: 13 carries for 55 yds, Colt Wieseler: 5 carries for 36 yds, 1 TDs, Team: 29 carries for 120 yds, 2 TDs Receiving: Seth Sharp: 1 catch for 30 yds, 1 TD’s, Drake Bassett: 2 catches for 17 yds.

Stats: Burke – First Downs: 11, Passing: Landon Puffer: 5 of 14 for 28 yds, 0 TDs, and 1 INT; Rushing: Kyle Hamilton: 15 carries for 201 yds, Team: 58 carries for 353 yds, 3 TDs; Receiving: McNeil: 1 catch for 12.

Scoring by Periods: PC 0 0 8 6 = 14

BHS 8 0 14 12 = 34