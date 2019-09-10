Football win over SBA

“I felt we started the game the way we wanted to by having a good stop right away on defense and executing well on offense,” said Battler head coach Vern Smith following the winning football game against Sunshine Bible Academy. “We enjoyed having more depth and the availability to play more players throughout the game and still be more consistent than we were in the first game of the season. Late in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter we showed our inexperience when the momentum got away from us and it took a while to get back in control of the game.”

The Battlers won the contest 28-20 during the afternoon game, played during the day due to no lights on the field at SBA.

Potter County at Sunshine Bible Academy, Friday, Aug. 30 at SBA

FINAL: SBA 20 Potter County 28

SCORE BY QUARTER

PC 8 12 8 0 28

SBA 0 6 8 6 20

TEAM STATISTICS

SBA (0-2) PC (1-1)

First Downs: 17 12; Rushing: 43-158, 24-70; Passing: 10-22-161-1INT, 17-25-212-2TDS; Punts/Avg.: 4-104, 4-136; Fumbles/Lost: 1-1, 1-1; Penalties/Yds.: 3-18, 6-52; Return Yds.: 59, 112; Total Offense: 319, 282

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

SBA Rushing: Teigan Clark 33-146-2TDs-2PT, Everett Paul 9-28, EJ Big Eagle 5-(16)

PC Rushing: Grant Luikens 14-31, Joey Wheeler 5-14-1TD, Cooper Logan 4-20, Drake Bassett 1-5

SBA Passing: EJ Big Eagle 10-22-161-1INT

PC Passing: Grant Luikens 17-25-212-2TDs

SBA Receiving: Jade Burma 5-134, Dylan Hass 4-33, Teigan Clark 1-6

PC Receiving: Drake Bassett 6-77-1TD-2PT, Cooper Logan 6-51, Ethan Pitlick 3-80-1TD-2PT, Colt Wieseler 1-9, Joey Wheeler 1-(5)

SBA Tackles: Teigan Clark -17 (1 Sack), Jade Burma – 14, Iver Paul – 9 (1 Sack), Dylan Hass – 7

Takeaways: SBA Nolan Triebwasser 1 Fumb Rec

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Qt PC – Drake Bassett 7yd Catch (Pass Complete) 6:40 8-0

2nd Qt PC – Cooper Logan 1yd Fum. Rec. (Run Failed) 10:50 14-0

PC – Ethan Pitlick 41yd Catch (Run Failed) 5:05 20-0

SBA – Teigan Clark 1yd Run (Run Failed) :38 20-6

3rd Qt PC – Joey Wheeler 1yd Run (Run Successful) 9:42 28-6

SBA – EJ Big Eagle 1yd Run (Run Successful) 4:14 28-14

4th Qt Teigan Clark 5yd Run (Pass Failed) 7:19 28-20

Final Score – Sunshine Bible Academy 20 Potter County 28