Corbin Lehman (Aime and Casey), left, looked closely at the stuffed puppy that Iditarod musher Karen Land used to explain how she traveled with her dogs during the more than 1,000 mile sled race across Alaska. He was among the 130 people who came to GHS on Friday, June 14 to hear about Land’s adventures with her sled dog, Noggin, pictured to the right of the sled. The program was brought to town through the Potter County Library summer reading program.