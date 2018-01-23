Forever Young concert series performance Saturday night at Gettysburg Legion Building

Music that will take the audience back to the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s will highlight the musical theater production of Forever Young, presented Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Legion Community Building in Gettysburg. The show is brought to town as part of this season’s High Plains Concert Series.

For this Saturday evening out, the High Plains Concert Series is offering a free-will spaghetti dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. for people attending the concert. The serving stops at 7 p.m., so tables can be taken down to set up the chairs for the 7:30 performance.

The show Forever Young started in Branson, Missouri and is set in a basement in the Midwest, featuring five high school friends hanging out together in the 1970s. The story revolves around the music that they grew up with, listened to, and loved. It features pop, rock, and country music, and stars five power-house singers who relive the music of their lives with energetic dance moves, sets, lights, costumes and loads of laughs, bringing to the Gettysburg stage an exciting and sentimental journey of a lifetime. It is billed as a great show for the whole family.

The audience will recognize the tunes, with music in the show made popular by the Beatles, Van Morrison, Johnny Cash, Barry White, Frank Sinatra, John Mellencamp, Three Dog Night, David Bowie, CCR, Bob Dylan, and more.

The program is brought to Gettysburg through the High Plains Concert Series and season ticket memberships will get you in the door for this fun show. For those who are not concert series members, tickets will also be sold at the door. See page 12 for more information.

-Molly McRoberts