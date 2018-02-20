Four Potter County Battler wrestlers headed to State B tourney

Four of the Potter County Battler wrestling team will compete in the State B tournament this weekend in Sioux Falls after qualifying at the Region 1B meet in Webster.

Four Battler wrestlers placed in the top four of their weight class to move on to the state tourney, which will take place at the Sanford Premier Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23-24. Each will be looking to bring home a state medal from the event.

Both Preston Worth and Chayce Rausch are making a repeat appearance on the mats at state, having both attended last year in the 195 and 145 pound divisions, respectively. This year they are up a weight class, with Worth wrestling at 220 and Rausch at 152. Both finished in third place at the regions.

Sophomore Joey Wheeler, who won the Holland Tournament the previous week, wrestled his way to third place in the region contest to land a spot in the bracket at state at 145 pounds.

Freshman Brayden Schlachter has wrestling in his blood, being the son of Battler head wrestling coach and former state champion Michael Schlachter. He finished third in the regions and will compete in the 113 pound division at the Sanford Center in Sioux Falls this weekend.

In addition to Coach Schlachter, the wrestlers are guided by assistant coach Eric Stuwe and volunteer coach Austin Lake.

-Molly McRoberts

Individual results:

SDHSAA Region 1B Results for Potter County

106

Lincoln Stuwe (20-22) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 20-22 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 25-15 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 20-22 (Fall 5:33)

Cons. Round 2 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 20-22 won by fall over Elijah Schwartz (Hamlin) 0-15 (Fall 2:01)

Cons. Round 3 – Tyan Johnson (Sisseton) 17-15 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 20-22 (Fall 3:41)

113

Brayden Schlachter (18-10) placed 3rd and scored 12.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 18-10 won by decision over Lincoln Fortin (Warner/Northwestern) 22-19 (Dec 4-3)

Semifinal – Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 16-9 won by major decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 18-10 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Semi – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 18-10 won by decision over Lucas Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 29-22 (Dec 8-2)

3rd Place Match – Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 18-10 won by fall over Parker Geditz (Faulkton Area) 27-20 (Fall 2:35)

120

Koltyn Forbes (24-15) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Zack Strong (Britton-Hecla) 5-15 won by decision over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 24-15 (Dec 9-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 24-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Alec Dobson (Kingsbury County) 30-11 won by decision over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 24-15 (Dec 7-3)

145

Joey Wheeler (22-11) placed 3rd and scored 13.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 22-11 won by major decision over Zach Mulder (Clark/Willow Lake) 41-19 (MD 8-0)

Semifinal – Dylan Whitley (Redfield) 35-6 won by fall over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 22-11 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Semi – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 22-11 won by fall over Levi Boyko (Britton-Hecla) 13-16 (Fall 2:02)

3rd Place Match – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 22-11 won by decision over Zach Mulder (Clark/Willow Lake) 41-19 (Dec 8-3)

152

Chayce Rausch (35-17) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 35-17 won by major decision over Matthew Moen (Sisseton) 15-18 (MD 13-2)

Semifinal – Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 41-2 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 35-17 (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Semi – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 35-17 won by fall over Logan Kreger (Deuel) 14-26 (Fall 2:57)

3rd Place Match – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 35-17 won by major decision over Hunter Wright (Redfield) 15-11 (MD 11-3)

160

Aaron Smith (9-13) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Gannon Martinmaas (Faulkton Area) 37-3 won by fall over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 9-13 (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Nick Brandner (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 23-14 won by major decision over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 9-13 (MD 12-2)

182

Caleb Long (16-13) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Tyler Braun (Warner/Northwestern) 20-9 won by decision over Caleb Long (Potter County) 16-13 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Caleb Long (Potter County) 16-13 won by fall over Kain Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 11-15 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Semi – Carter Heinz (Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle) 11-17 won by fall over Caleb Long (Potter County) 16-13 (Fall 4:19)

220

Preston Worth (30-9) placed 3rd and scored 9.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Wyatt Locke (Groton Area) 18-11 won by decision over Preston Worth (Potter County) 30-9 (Dec 6-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Preston Worth (Potter County) 30-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Preston Worth (Potter County) 30-9 won in sudden victory – 1 over Branden Roe (Redfield) 32-16 (SV-1 4-2)

3rd Place Match – Preston Worth (Potter County) 30-9 won by decision over Wyatt Locke (Groton Area) 18-11 (Dec 2-0)