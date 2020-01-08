Fourth annual ice fishing tourney set for next weekend

Ice fishing season is underway, and folks are getting set to try their luck on the hard water Saturday, Jan. 18 during the fourth annual tournament hosted by the Potter County Sportsman’s Club.

The tournament is open to two-person teams and registration begins at 6 a.m. at Forest City Outdoors west of Gettysburg by East Whitlock Bay. Weigh-ins run Saturday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There is no limit to the number of teams who may compete in the tournament, but those who register by midnight on Thursday, Jan. 16 get in at a reduced rate from those who sign up after that until the morning of the tournament. There are two divisions; an open class with for spearing and lines, and pro class for hook and line fishing only.

The Potter County Sportsman’s Club has non-profit status, so the donations that help it operate are tax deductible. The club is primarily in existence to encourage a fun and safe atmosphere to help both kids and adults alike enjoy the hunting and fishing heritage that comes with living in Potter County. Membership to the club helps with upkeep and expenses, but the club’s shooting range is open to everyone, as is the upcoming ice fishing tournament.

Make plans to go fishing on Saturday as part of the Potter County Sportsman’s Club ice fishing tournament. For more information contact Tyler Fischer at 769-4148 or Kyle Tibke at 769-0337.