Frances Sprague

Frances Mathilda Hoffman Sprague was born on March 28, 1934 and died Nov. 2, 2020.

She was born to Frank and Josephine Hoffman and raised in Lebanon, SD where she graduated from high school.

She married Robert C. Sprague in 1958. They raised their family in Gettysburg, SD, Anchorage, AK and then to Huron after the devastating earthquake of 1964 in AK. Then moved to the Sioux Falls and Hartford SD area.

She worked at the State Capitol in Pierre. She then worked in banking in Chicago and Anchorage, retiring after 12+ years with Citibank, earning the President’s Award and 10 years Perfect Attendance Award.

Her children include Carolyn Sprague (deceased 2010), Rhonda Wynkoop (Kevin) of Visalia, CA, Phillip (Rose) Sprague of Cozad, NE, Janelle Thom (Paul) of Worthing, SD.

Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. March 27 at Grand Valley Lutheran Church, Canton, SD. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.