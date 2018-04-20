Frances Speirs

Frances Cecilia Crawford Speirs, 75, raised in Gettysburg, SD and current Spearfish resident, died peacefully on April 12 held in the loving arms of her children.

Frances was born in Tennessee to Richard and Marie Crawford but her home and heart were always in Gettysburg and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Frances graduated from Gettysburg High School and soon after married Robert Frank Speirs on Nov. 3, 1962. Robert served in the US Airforce for 20 years – leading them to live in many states including, North Dakota, Florida, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Massachusetts and Minnesota. Fortunately, two of their children, Robert Shannon and Donna Marie were born in North Dakota but managed to escape. Laura Lee followed 10 years later in Oklahoma.

Frances was a devoted parent and “stay-at-home mom.” She loved to cook, decorate cakes, lead her cub scouts, do ceramics, sew, and dote on her grandkids. She rarely missed an episode of Days of Our Lives and was a passionate reader. When her two oldest left for college, Frances started her own career as an electrical assembler of baby monitors at Aequitron Medical. Nothing gave Frances more pride than being able to help her children attend college or knowing that her work saved babies from SIDS.

Frances and Bob moved to Spearfish upon their retirement and were active members of the community. Frances was a member of the 4-H Extension Club, Beulah Birthday Club, St. Joseph’s Quilters and Altar Society, Food Pantry, Bowling Club, Senior Center Board, and Bunco. Frances loved her time in Spearfish, her many close friends, and spending summers at the Butte-Lawrence county fair chasing prize ribbons and grandkids.

Frances is survived by her children Robert (Leslie) Spearfish, SD, Donna (Gary) Shaw, Portage, MI and Laura (Jason) Glebe, Boulder, CO. Grandchildren Maggie (Nate) Schneider, Whitewood, SD, Lane and Connor Speirs, Spearfish, SD, John Kopp, Flint, MI, Corbin Glebe, Boulder, CO. Sisters Rosie (Ken) Jones, Indiana, Teresa (Jim) Frost, Highmore, SD and Brother Mike (Connie) Crawford, Rapid City, SD.

Frances was proceeded in death by her husband of 47 years Robert Frank Speirs, brothers Tom, Pat, and Tony and parents Richard and Marie Crawford.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 18 with Rite of Committal at Black Hills National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Butte/Lawrence County 4-H Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Crematory Service of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com