Francis “Frank” Siedschlag, age 71, of Madison, and formerly of Gettysburg, SD, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls after a lengthy illness.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4 at Weiland Funeral Chapel in Madison with Pastor Dave Kaufman of Holy Life Tabernacle in Brookings as the officiant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Ideal Cemetery in Huron at a later date.

Francis Erwin Siedschlag was born Aug. 23, 1947 in Gary, SD, the son of Erwin Francis and Mildred (Robinson) Siedschlag. In 1966, he graduated from Willow Lake High School. He then moved to Huron, SD, which is where he met and married the love of his life, Cheyenne Johnson, and three children were added to this holy union.

The family lived in Gettysburg for many years where Frank worked delivering for the local feed plant, and Cheyenne operated a daycare.

Grateful for sharing his life is his wife, Cheyenne of Madison, SD; two sons, Brian (Jill) of Hartford, SD and Jared of Sioux Falls; one daughter, Kristine (Rob) Van Dam of Colman, SD; eight grandchildren, Jessica, Felicia (Chuck) Winter, Nick, Morgan, Marcus, Nate, Kyla, and Trey; three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Adalynn, and Brennan and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Lorene Lenling.

