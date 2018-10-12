Free papers in mail this week

There are some interesting things happening with your hometown paper, and we don’t want you to miss any of it.

If you aren’t a regular subscriber and are wondering why you got the paper in your mailbox this week, it’s sent as our gift to you. Everyone with a Gettysburg address will get this week’s paper free, along with a copy of next week’s edition.

Take time to read the news stories, look over the ads, view the pictures, and use your smartphone to download the free Potter County News app to scan the items marked by our PCNews Hound.

The app allows us to bring sections of the paper to life through our Interactive News service, creating an “augmented reality.” It goes a little deeper into a story, or gives more detail in a photo, or shows more of what our advertisers have to offer.

-Molly McRoberts