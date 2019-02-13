Fun evening with entertainment and hospital announcement

Good things are happening in Potter County, and Avera Gettysburg Hospital is a big part of that.

The community is invited to join in an evening of celebration on Thursday, Feb. 21 at the American Legion Community Building. Avera is announcing the launch of a new era of health care, that includes some big plans for the local facility. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Cronin brothers will provide their perfectly smoked pork loin for a free-will sandwich meal, followed by a short informational program on a proposed health center, and a night of fun with some high energy entertainment by the Dueling Duo pianos.

“The Avera Gettysburg Hospital is a critical care facility that is vitally important to the people in the area,” said Robert Sheckler, Avera Gettysburg Hospital Administrator. “As we continue to advance and meet the changing health care needs of the people we serve, we want the health center and community to join us.”

To add to the announcement and bring even more energy to the party, the Dueling Duo piano group will perform. These talented musicians bring a highly entertaining show sure to entertain even the stodgiest audience member. They do it all, from serious dueling piano songs to interactive requests, creating combinations of songs you never thought were possible. They play old favorites to trendy tunes, and slip in sounds with a hot fiddle, sax, and trumpet. The performers have earned rave reviews from across the country and will top off a great evening in Gettysburg.

Come to the Legion Community Building on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. to hear the announcement and be part of an exciting evening for the future of health care in north-central South Dakota.

