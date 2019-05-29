Fundraiser in park June 1

On Saturday afternoon, June 1, a fundraiser in the park is planned for Charlie Wolfe, son of Shanya Goebel. The 14-year-old was involved in an automobile accident which resulted in serious injuries and vertebrae surgery. His prognosis is good, but he has a long road to recovery.

The event starts at 1 p.m. near the City Park band shell and runs throughout the afternoon. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will be moved to the American Legion Building.

Carnival style booths will be set up at the park to help raise funds for Wolfe’s recovery. There will be lots to do with inflatables, a dunk tank, bake sale, silent auction, BBQ, facepainting, cake walk,music, strong man arm wrestlings, carnival games, and more. See page 10 for more on the fundraising event.