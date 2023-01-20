Fundraiser Thursday for Hartung family

Teenage son battles brain cancer, as family faces more medical challenges MOLLY MCROBERTS

Do not ever take your health for granted.

That advice comes from a family in Hoven who knows first hand how quickly life can change.

“You never know when and where it will happen to you or someone you love or know,” said Kindra Hartung, who along with her husband, Jesse, lived and raised their young family for many years without health complications. Then, in 2021, the youngest of their five children was born. Kindra described life since then as “a whirlwind of living day to day, learning, educating, stress and anxiety” while also learning to rely on their “faith and village” as they faced healthcare challenges.

They were fortunate to have been born and raised in the right place for that support. Jesse, a 1999 Hoven High School graduate, raises cattle and works on the Jerry Kaup Farm and is owner of J and J Repair and Body Works, where he has worked since he was a kid. Kindra grew up in the Kaup family, is a 2003 graduate of Hoven High School, and works as a Registered Nurse at the Bowdle Healthcare Clinic.

Their family is made up of five children starting with Jaxon, a 13-year-old eighth grader at Hoven High School. Following in line are siblings Ava 12, Jacob 9, Jamen 4, and 18-month-old Jhett.

Jaxon is a typical teenage boy, who is active in baseball, basketball, and football, and plays the saxophone in the school band. He enjoys dirt biking, snowmobiling, and being with his friends, and loves watching the NFL and NBA — he is an avid Tom Brady and Stephen Curry fan. After school and during weekends, Jaxon spends a lot of his time helping on the family farm as well as at J and J Repair, which his parents recently purchased from Jesse’s folks, Jerry and Janet Hartung.

Jaxon also has brain cancer.

His mom said that he has been dealing with the signs and symptoms of the cancerous tumors since December of 2021, but a hospitalization in March of 2022 at Sanford in Sioux Falls was when he was discovered to have idiopathic Diabetes Insipidus. “People right away think this is similar to sugar diabetes but it is far from that,” said Kindra, who explained that his posterior pituitary gland is not making the hormone necessary to regulate urine output and thirst. Complicating things at the time of this hospitalization, he had braces on his teeth which distorted the MRI of the brain a bit, but she said they felt comfortable enough saying this was something that just happened and there was no explanation for it. At the time, she said it was “an easy fix.” “We just replaced the hormone with a pill twice a day that his body was not producing. He was back to his normal self, doing all the things he enjoys,” she said.

That lasted until last month.

On Christmas Day, he started complaining of more headaches. They worsened, and he experienced nausea and vomiting, forcing him to spend Christmas and the following three days in bed. “With all the viruses going around, and some hitting our house, I was unsure if it was related to them or something else,” his mom said. She took him to the Emergency Room and after a workup, meds, and IV fluids, he seemed to slightly improve, but after they got home his symptoms got progressively worse again. They knew he needed to repeat the head MRI but he still had his braces on, so it was a process to coordinate getting them off and then get the MRI done. Soon after, the MRI revealed a tumor causing fluid to collect in the brain, causing the need for an emergency procedure to drain the fluid. Jaxon flew from Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN for the procedure. “The procedure went well and hopefully with treatment in full force, the tumors will shrink and the fluid will longer be a problem,” she said.

With repeat imaging, he was found to have two of these tumors, consistent with NGGCT (non-germinomatous germ cell tumors). They met with his Pediatric Neuro Oncologist, who told the Hartungs there is an 86% chance for a cure, however it will be an intense 18 weeks of chemotherapy, which will all be done inpatient at the Mayo Clinic Hospital.

That is followed by 4-6 weeks of specialized proton radiation therapy which will also be done outpatient at the Mayo Clinic. His chemotherapy regimen will be every 21 days in Rochester where all his specialists are. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, they returned to Mayo for appointments and Jaxon’s second of six planned rounds of chemo. They will be there for a week.

On top of Jaxon’s Diagnosis, Jhett, the family’s youngest child, was diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome in December of 2021 after having multiple unexplained seizures starting when he was just two months old. Dravet Syndrome is a severe form of genetic myoclonic epilepsy, which is resistant to medications. His mom explained that Jhett’s first year of life was filled with many trips to the emergency room, many inpatient admissions, and multiple trips to Rochester, MN to see his specialist at the Mayo Clinic.

“It has been a long, devastating year of learning this is a genetic disease with currently no cure,” said Kindra, who has been working from home since his seizure diagnosis in 2021. “ He has failed many medicines but we continue to search for a regimen that will control his seizures and give him a good quality of life.” She went on to say that his diagnosis has a lot of unknowns as no two kids are alike and all kids respond differently to medications. Jhett’s seizure pattern lately has been consistent with having seizures when his body is fighting any kind of virus, including a common cold. “Kids are sick a lot as toddlers, which means we monitor him closely,” she said.

In addition to the illnesses faced by the children, Jesse’s dad, Jerry Hartung, has been hospitalized since the end of September, when he was found to have West Nile Virus. That caused encephalitis of the brain and a multitude of other issues, including paralysis of his body. Jerry is currently at Madonna Long Term Acute Care Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where he has been working to get stronger so he can move to a rehab facility. This has proven to be a very slow process as he cannot move any of his limbs well, making him bed/chair bound.

“We have been dealt a tough hand but we are trusting that there is a plan and a reason for all of this,” said Kindra, who said that they have had to rely on their community, friends, prayer warriors, and family to get through much of the last year, and will continue to do so in the months ahead. “Please continue to keep Jerry and Janet, Jaxon and Jhett, the rest of our family, and all our incredible care takers and givers in your thoughts and prayers,” she said. “We are blessed to live where we do, where no one fights alone. From one town to the next, small towns never seem to amaze our family. We are blessed with the best.”

A spaghetti feed fundraiser for the family will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the GHS gym during the middle school basketball game. Serving starts at 4:30 p.m.