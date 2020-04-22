Funeral home offers way to send ‘hugs’ to services

A painfully hard part of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic is that people are no longer allowed to gather in groups during funerals.

Luce Funeral Home has provided a new service so those grieving can now share in a token of love and support.

Hugs from Home is a way to send that message to the family. A message of support is attached to a white balloon, which will fill the chapel and churches as “hugs” for the families. It shows them that others are there with them in spirit.

Please email the message and service you are sending the note to info@familyfuneralhome.net by 2 p.m. on the day before the funeral service.