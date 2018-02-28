Gail Larson, 65, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Manhattan, NY.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28 at United Methodist Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Adel presiding. Burial will follow in the Gettysburg Cemetery.

Barbara Gail Sloat was born on Sept. 4, 1952 to Dorothy (Fransen) and Gene Sloat. She attended Lowell Country School and Gettysburg High School, graduating in 1970. After one year of college at Dakota Wesleyan, she met Ron Larson and they were married in 1971. Together they had two sons, Douglas and David.

Ron and Gail bought her family’s farm in 1981, where they farmed, ranched and raised registered Angus cattle for many years. Gail spent countless hours helping with the cattle and riding horse.

Gail worked at the Oahe Manor, Ripshaw Motors and FSA before she and Ron opened their Bed and Breakfast, Larson’s Landing, in 2007.

Gail was a member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary, SD Farm Bureau, and the Republican Women. She was also a Boy Scout Leader, 4-H Leader, and taught Sunday School. Gail started and led the Patriots Horse Mounted Drill Team from 1994 to 2000. This team started the annual community church service in 1995, which is held during the Potter County Fair. Gail took over the planning of the annual church service in 2000.

Eventually, her five grandchildren were a major part of her life. Gail spent a lot of time teaching the grandkids to ride horse, and she loved taking them to horse shows. She also enjoyed going to all of their sporting events and the other activities that they are involved in.

Gail taught piano lessons for over 40 years. She played the organ and piano for weddings and funerals for over 40 years in many different churches. She was recently recognized for over 50 years as an organist in the Methodist Church. Gail also directed and sang in the church choir for many years.

Gail is survived by her husband, Ronald Larson; son, Doug (Jessica) and their children: Delanie, Emilie, and Abbie of Gettysburg; son, David (Jennifer) and their children: Connor and Landon of Gettysburg; mother, Dorothy Sloat of Gettysburg; mother-in-law, Doris Larson of Gettysburg; step-mother, Sylvia Sloat of Gettysburg; siblings: Dan (Deb) Sloat of Helena MT, Judy (Frank) Pearman of Babson Park, FL, Carol (Jim) Zimmerman of Austin, TX, Connie (Bill) St. Clair of Sioux Falls; brother-in-law, Vaughn (Stacy) Larson; sisters-in-law: Marsha (Dan) Osier, and Sandra (Gary) Nagel all of Gettysburg, Rochelle (Jim) Borszich, Tammie (Jim) Musil, and Lori (Dave) Corcoran all of Huron; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Gail is preceded in death by her father, Gene Sloat; and her father-in-law, Vernon Larson.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be used for local organizations.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Gail’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)