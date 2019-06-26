Gardening and juggling programs

Summer programs are coming to town with the support of the Potter County Library.

On Wednesday, July 10, author of Successful Gardening on the Northern Prairie, Eric Bergeson, will give a presentation at the Gettysburg City Park picnic shelter starting at 10 a.m. In the event of bad weather, the program will be moved to the library.

On Friday of that week, the Hanson Family Jugglers and Unicyclists will return to town to perform as part of the library summer reading program. That will be held on July 12 starting at 10 a.m. at the GHS gym.

Both events are free and the public is encouraged to attend. For questions, watch next week’s edition of the News, or ask the librarian.

