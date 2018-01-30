Gene Irwin Webb was born June 22, 1950 in Gettysburg, SD to George and Ella (Joens) Webb, the youngest of 12 children.

Gene died at home on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at the age of 67 following a too short battle with cancer.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 29 at United Church of Christ in Eagle Butte, with burial at Eagle Butte Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.

He grew up on the ranch north of Eagle Butte, attending the Butte View School through the eighth grade. He graduated from Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School in 1968 and ranched with his parents and brother, Melvin.

In April of 1972 he married Pauline Bringman in Eagle Butte. Three years later they moved to the Bringman ranch south of Eagle Butte, where they raised hogs, sheep and cattle.

Together they raised five children: Amy, David, John, Brian and Aaron, all graduates of Cheyenne-Eagle Butte High School. Many other children grew up on the ranch as well, spending days, weeks, and months at a time. There was always room at the table for a few more.

As the children left home some of the livestock enterprises left too, and Gene concentrated on raising beef cattle and doing a little farming.

He loved his family, his friends, his land, and his Lord. Gene believed in hard work and good stewardship; in providing for his family and in caring for them and his livestock before caring for himself. His word was his bond and he was careful where he put his trust.

Gene loved local history and was very proud of his family’s role in the history of South Dakota. His great-grandmother, Laura Pratt Webb, was the first white child born in the Dakota Territories. His grandfather, SO, surveyed the Cheyenne River Reservation area when it was still a territory and his initials can still be found on the survey stakes.

Gene was currently serving his second term as a Ziebach County Commissioner.

He served in many positions at the United Church of Christ throughout the years including: usher, deacon, and trustee, and could often be found fixing whatever needed fixing.

Gene is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Pauline; a daughter, Amy (Terry) Plucker of Omaha, NE; three sons, John (Sheila) Webb of Warroad, MN, Brian Webb of Isabel, SD, and Aaron (Ginny) Webb of Eagle Butte; 10 grandchildren: Alex Plucker, Stephenville, TX and Nathan Plucker, Omaha, NE; Vance Webb and Katie Webb, Warroad, MN; Austyn Webb, currently of Watertown, SD, Zachary Webb and Nadaley Webb, McIntosh, SD; Megan, Abbie and Martin Webb, Eagle Butte, SD; three brothers, Wayne (Lorraine) Webb, Helidon, Australia; William “Dude” (Frances) Webb of Wecota, SD; and Melvin (Yvonne) Webb of Eagle Butte; two sisters, Lucille Berndt and Irene Berndt, both of Eagle Butte; one sister-in-law, Joan Webb, Eagle Butte, SD; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son David; brothers Bub and Ray who died in a fire during his infancy; Jim Webb, Martin “Honey” Webb, Lyle “Toad” Webb; one sister, Betty Linderman; brothers-in-law George Linderman, Edgar Berndt, and Elmer Berndt, and sister-in-law Irene Webb.