Gerald (Jerry) Joachim, 69, of Agar, SD died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at Avera McKennan, Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services were held Monday, Dec. 17, at the Agar Hall. Inurnment will be at the Onida Cemetery at a later date.

Gerald Eugene Joachim was born April 6, 1949 to Raymond and Hedwig (Nagel) Joachim. He was the third child of five with two older brothers, Larry and Robert (Bob) and two younger sisters, Carol and Nancy. He was raised on the farm outside of Agar until 1966, when the family moved into Agar. Jerry attended Agar school and graduated Agar High School in 1967. He went to Black Hills State University to pursue a degree in mathematics and returned home his Junior year to farm with his father, Raymond and later, brother Bob. After the sale of the farm in 1999, he went to work, farming, for Wittler Farms. In 2001, he went to work to manage the day to day farming operations for Van Stewart. He also received his certification for hauling propane during the winter season. He was employed there until his death.

In 1974, he was united in marriage to Marla (Sue) Brink. Together they had three children, Craig Allen, Megan Rae and Melissa Renae.

Jerry loved, lived, and breathed farming, and more than any other crop, corn. He could cultivate like no one else. It was as if he was born to know and work the soil, plant the crop, ride the rollercoaster that mother nature distributes, and harvest the reward. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting. He could grow one amazing garden and if you were lucky, he shared. He also enjoyed history, oldies music, and trying his luck at the casino. Jerry had a grin that was contagious and a heart of gold. More than anything, he loved his family. He had a special love and pride for his children and grandchildren.

Grateful and blessed to have shared in his life are his children Craig Joachim of Onida, Megan (Jerid) Jaeger of Blunt, Colby (Marquette) Brink of Pierre, Delynda (Vince) Christenson of Sturgis; siblings Larry (Dianne) Joachim of New Richmond, WI, Robert L Joachim of Agar, Nancy Worth (John Howardson) of Sioux Falls; grandchildren Jaydn, Jaycee, and Jovi Jaeger of Blunt, Madison, Colt and McKia Brink of Pierre, Brinley, Brooklyn and Parker Christenson of Sturgis; Nieces and Nephews: Jamie (Edward) Gomperts of Montverde, FL, Krista Shipley of Star Prairie, WI, Weston (Brenna) Joachim of Amery, WI, Allison (Dave) Goebel of Lebanon, Laura (Kelly) Hansen of Pierre, Robert A Joachim (Dan Hewitt) of Washington, DC and Cory (Jill) Worth of Sioux Falls; and fourteen great nieces and nephews, of which, Joseph (Joey) Brown was one of his favorite fishing buddies. Last, but not least, life-long friend Dennis Wagner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Joachim; twin daughter, Melissa Joachim; granddaughter, Jessa Jaeger; sister-in-law, Elaine (Sis) Joachim, and brother-in-law, Rick Worth.

