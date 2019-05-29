Gerald W. “Jerry” Frost, 78, of Gettysburg, SD died on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Gettysburg surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gettysburg. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m., Friday, May 31 at the church, with visitation two hours prior.

Gerald W. “Jerry” Frost was born Aug. 27, 1940, the first child and only son of Bill and Gen Frost at Hoven, South Dakota. He was raised on the family farm, which he eventually farmed for the rest of his life. As a child and young adult, he worked along-side his father, raising livestock and crops and passed the love of the land and lifestyle on to his own family, farming with his son, Bill, right up until illness forced him to retire two years ago.

Jerry married the love of his life, Carol Kohn, a licensed practical nurse from Cherokee, Iowa, on Jan. 6, 1962 during a snowstorm in Hoven, South Dakota. They met through mutual acquaintances, during the time that Carol was receiving her nurse’s training in Pierre. Together, they raised three daughters and two sons. They had been married 43 years when Carol passed in 2005. His heart was forever broken.

They lived in Hoven until 1971 where Jerry worked for local farmers while also helping to work the family farm with his father. At that time, Jerry, Carol and their family moved out to the family farm northeast of Gettysburg, and there spent the next nearly four decades raising a crop of five children, corn, oats, wheat, soybeans, sunflowers, cattle, hogs, and sheep. Working the land and caring for the livestock became a family affair with the kids all helping and working alongside their parents and learning the value of hard work and the value of a dollar. Most of them also learned basic principles of a good pinochle game, family softball games, and enjoyed time spent fishing for bullheads on Sunday afternoons in the summertime.

He was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg; a 60 year+ lifetime honor member and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He also served as the district deputy of the Knights of Columbus. He and Carol were big supporters of the wrestling program at Gettysburg High School (WDC), continuing to help with the program and attend tournaments long after their own children were done with school. He and Carol loved to play card games (most especially pinochle) with friends and teaching the game to their kids and grandkids. Dancing; (waltzing and the jitterbug especially) was a favorite past-time for them as well. Jerry was a long-time fan of the Green Bay Packers also.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Elaine Hanley of Gettysburg, Lexie and Jerry Rausch of Onida, Bill and Brenda Frost of Gettysburg, Connie Frost (John) of Brookings; daughter-in-law, Sheri (LeRoy) Gates of Baltic; grandchildren Cassie (Cody) Stoeser of Pierre, Lee (Jessica) Rausch of Onida, Alex (Jada Hawkinson) Rausch of Onida, Olivia Rausch of Onida, Lauren Hanley of Gettysburg, Josh Frost of Agar, Emily (Aaron) Olauson of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Amber (Clint) Hostetler of Lennox, and Lindsay (Eric) Conrad of Clark; sisters: Shirley (George) Rausch of Aberdeen, Linda Ekberg of Mitchell, and Debby (Dave) Theunissen of Rapid City; 12 great-grandchildren including Isaac and Ava Stoeser, Hallie, Charlie and Lukas Rausch, Macey, Jersie and Mylan Hostetler, Catherine and Joey Olauson, and Briar and Ivy Conrad; brothers and sisters-in-law: Karl George, Sioux City, IA, Jan (Doris) George, Sioux City, IA, Mark (Kim) George, Cherokee, IA, Paula (Rich) Dodds, Sioux City, IA, Kent (Denise) George of Waterloo, IA, and Les Gehlsen, Carroll, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Carol in 2005; his oldest son Marty in 1991; his parents, Bill and Gen Frost; his in-laws, Al and Della George; sisters-in-law, Joyce Woltman and Eleanor Gehlsen; brothers-in-law, Alfred Baum Jr., Douglas Ekberg, and Richard Woltman.

In consideration of Carol’s long-time career in nursing at Gettysburg Memorial Hospital and the care extended to him during his own time of need, Jerry’s family suggests memorial contributions to the Gettysburg Avera Hospital Foundation, 606 E. Garfield Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Jerry’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)