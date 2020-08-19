Jan. 23, 1959 - Aug. 16, 2020

Gerard M. Simon, 61, Hoven, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at the Bowdle Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Gerard’s brother, Fr. Brian Simon, Celebrant and Father Darin Schmidt, Concelebrant. Interment follows at the church cemetery.

Visitation will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Church with a 5 p.m. wake service.

Gerard is survived by his mother, Alice, of Hoven; his son, Austin (Lindsey) Simon of Aberdeen; his daughter, Megan (Travis Weyh) Simon, of Watertown; brothers Craig (Patty) Simon of Aberdeen, Stephen (Peggy) Simon of Groton, and Fr. Brian Simon of Eden; sister, Lynette (John) Singleton, of Pierre; and friend, Tracy Roesch, of Roscoe.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.