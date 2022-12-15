Get a headstart on a healthier you

An Avera update

It’s easy to imagine December as a time to just enjoy – starting better habits can wait until the New Year. But we all know the sooner we start on a goal, the sooner we’ll achieve it. So here’s to resolutions that start now.

Separating Foods from Celebrations

Just one more piece of that strawberry-cream cheese coffee cake won’t hurt. After all, we are celebrating the holidays. It’s a time of year where snacks, dinners and deliciousness are the order of the day.

But does it have to be that way? We know we should not overdo it, yet we might not have the tools and techniques to say “no.” For help getting started, look to your primary care provider. Scheduling an appointment now gives you a prime opportunity talk overall health, diet and exercise with your doctor or clinician. Sometimes that conversation can be motivating to take a renewed look at our lifestyle with a goal to feel better and avoid future disease or disability. Your “numbers” including blood pressure, body mass index, blood sugar, cholesterol levels and more are a good indicator of what needs to change. Being Mindful of What We Eat

We can all be more selective at when we build a goodie tray or fill our plate at the family gettogether. Keep healthy choices as top of mind, and think of treats as occasional.

Enjoy what you love in moderation. A few bites is better than a whole piece – or two pieces, for that matter. Don’t make a long list of “naughty foods” unless you have to. You may need diet restrictions if you have diabetes, kidney disease or high blood pressure.

Denying yourself all the goodies you love can lead to overdoing it. Portion control is a “mind over stomach” fact. We don’t need seconds and thirds to live and thrive. We need enough fuel for the activities of the day.

Think in terms of “one plate,” prepare it thoughtfully – and then stop. The U.S. Department of Agriculture MyPlate plan recommends filling half of your plate with vegetables and fruits. Cut down on bread, rice or pasta – no more than one-quarter of your plate. Protein or lean meat can finish off your platter, and a lowfat dairy choice can go with it.

Then sit down and enjoy this meal – relishing each bite. If you’re wolfing it down, you’ll be lining up for seconds – so take a good 20 minutes from when you start eating until you finish. That’s how much time your brain needs to “know” you’re full.

Move More and Rest Up, Too

Plenty of sleep will help you keep on track with your plans toward better health. When you’re tired, sugary and fatty snacks sound even better. Proper rest can cut the cravings. Holidays are always busy with shopping, concerts, church events and family – but you’ll do better if you budget time for restful sleep.

Finally, don’t overlook exercise. You’ll burn more calories, feel better and sleep better, too. Maybe try a new tradition in which you’re moving. How about a family walk before (or after) a meal? If pressed for time, just 10 minutes of walking – a few times a day – can help you reach a goal of around 150 minutes of exercise a week (30 minutes, five days a week).

Exercise and activity is another topic for conversation with your local primary care provider, especially if an injury or condition has you moving less.

The entire Avera Gettysburg team wish you and your loved ones a very blessed holiday season – and give you permission to start on the healthier new you right now. No need to wait when it can be so rewarding.

Submitted by Kristi Livermont,

Administrator

Avera Missouri River Health

Center/Avera Oahe Manor