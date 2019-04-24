Get on town wide rummage sale map

Start going through stuff and make plans to be part of the Chamber of Commerce town-wide rummage sale on Saturday, May 11.

This marks the 13th year for the annual event, which is scheduled to give folks time to do some spring cleaning and get set to make space for summer.

The sale is steadily growing and is advertised in surrounding communities, which draws shoppers to town from around the region for the annual event.

There is no fee to be part of the town-wide rummage sale. Those who register with the Chamber will be included on maps available at Chamber retail businesses. You have until noon on Monday, May 6 to get on the map.

To be included on the map, contact Molly McRoberts at 769-1180 or email molly@pottercountynews.com.